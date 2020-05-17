GoSolarUSA: Acquire new solar heating technology rights



GoSolarUSA Inc (GSLO) has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of exclusive global rights to a new, patent pending solar heating technology. The Company sees this innovative technology as a revolutionary move for the solar industry, as it will deliver a practical method of supplying homes in cold climates with forced air heat by way of solar energy.



Currently, forced air heating systems are being used within 35 million U.S homes, and are the most common method of heating homes in the U.S. However, forced air furnaces typically run on fossil fuels, such as fuel oil, natural gas and propane.



The new Solar Forced Air Furnace by GSLO will be designed for easy adaption into existing systems in already in homes. The system will reduce heating costs and provide a green energy source for replacing oil and gas.



“We are excited to have acquired this new, revolutionary U.S technology that has the potential to reduce energy costs and replace oil and gas in millions of homes across America,” stated GSLO President Thomas Massey. “This is a huge, untapped market that spends thousands of dollars every year on heating costs. We believe millions of Americans will welcome a technology that will reduce their energy costs and give them a green energy alternative to oil & gas heating.”



GoSolarUSA is focused on acquiring, developing and marketing the most promising and potentially profitable American technology. The GoSolarUSA mission is to: “manifest cutting edge American solar technology and manufacturing advances to successfully compete in a global marketplace, which includes Trina Solar, JA Solar and Canadian Solar Inc.”

