Renewable Energy

A Green Christmas: LED/Solar Powered Decorations for the Hom

By Admin
May 17, 2020
The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate its cheer than by following a few trends – green trends, to be exact. 

What’s a better Christmas present than reducing those bills? Through solar powered LED Christmas string lights, of course. Those holiday prices are already rolling in, but knock one thing off your list this year – a higher energy bill. Designed by Phillips, 24 count solar powered, multiple colored bulbs turn on at dusk and don’t require any outlets – eliminating the hassle of finding an extension cord long enough or an outlet bit enough.

The decorative outdoor lights are an ideal addition to any home, but with an energy efficient twist you won’t feel guilty when they turn on night after night. The kids will still love their shimmering bliss, and with the colors in red, orange, yellow and green the neighbors will never know the difference. The LEDs are attached to the green colored cable cord, just over eleven feet in length, which includes from cable from the solar panel to the LEDs of the actual length.

Taylor Gifts also has a solar powered decorating lights sets as well, which uses a solar charger throughout the day and turns on the Christmas lights at night. Appearing in both white and multi-colored formats, it’s another great addition. And Target is even offering a Rudolph Solar Power Figure with a blinking red nose, no less.

What holiday additions are you going to be trimming this year?


 

