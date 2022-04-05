Green Energy Oman selects Worley for green hydrogen project

Green Energy Oman (GEO) has contracted Worley to support its low-carbon fuels project which aims to convert 25GW of wind and solar energy to green hydrogen.

The scope of the project, which extends to include production, storage and export of green ammonia, is to produce over 1.8mn tons of low-carbon green hydrogen, and up to 10mn tons of green ammonia a year.

The GEO project consortium comprises OQ – the Sultanate of Oman’s global integrated energy company InterContinental Energy (ICE) – and EnerTech (ETC) – a Kuwait government-backed clean energy investor and developer.

A study will identify opportunities to enhance value from the expected 10-year project implementation period. This includes employment and development for Omani nationals and Omani manufacturing opportunities across the supply chain. Worley will lead work from its Muscat office with support from its 'Centers of Excellence' in Europe.

“Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors," said Hans Dieter Hermes, Vice President of Clean Hydrogen at Worley.

"This project means Oman can use its renewable energy potential to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia for itself and for export."

Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, CEO Alternative Energy at OQ, said the GEO team, together with our technical specialists, are at the vanguard of mega-scale green fuels project development.



"The work being undertaken will place Oman at the forefront of such projects, maximising the utilisation of Oman’s natural resources of wind and solar to produce green fuels, and build the country’s associated industry,” she said.

The GCC region, synonymous with oil and natural gas, is busy targeting renewable energy sources in order to provide diversified and sustainable economies.

Saudi Arabian utility developer ACWA Power recently signed a $900mn contract relating to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project.

Dubai inaugurated its Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park last summer (click here).