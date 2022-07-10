Groundworks start at Britishvolt's UK Gigafactory

One of Europe’s largest construction projects has reached a key milestone this week, as the first train load of aggregate arrived at the Port of Blyth in Northumberland to kick start the main groundworks phase of Britishvolt’s £3.8bn Gigafactory.

The first 1,500 tonne load of aggregate, from a quarry at Shap in Cumbria, is part of a total consignment of 316,000 tonnes of stone critical for the formation of a stable surface to install over 15,000 foundational piles around the perimeter and within the footprint of the 25-hectare building – equivalent to 50 football pitches in size.



Two train deliveries will be made each day to the port for the next 24 weeks to fulfil one of the largest single orders that Breedon Group will be making this year for main contractor ISG.