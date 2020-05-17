Article
Renewable Energy

Honda earns recognition as America's Greenest Automaker

May 17, 2020
Honda has been recognized as Americas &ldquo;Greenest Automaker&rdquo; by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). This marks the fifth consecutive...


Honda has been recognized as America’s “Greenest Automaker” by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). This marks the fifth consecutive time the automaker has been given this award, which is determined by the lowest combined score of its smog-forming and greenhouse gas emissions, primarily CO2, in its U.S. auto fleet.

Honda has been the leader in UCS rankings in regard to overall vehicle environmental performance since the year 2000. This year, Honda earned the industry-best score based on its model year 2008 data, which is the latest available for analysis.

“As with the past four awards, we accept this fifth honor as both recognition of our success and a challenge for the future," said John Mendel, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We continue to accelerate our efforts to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions that contribute to global climate change.”
“Honda’s decade-long claim to the Greenest Automaker title has set a high bar for the industry,” said Jim Kliesch, a senior engineer with the Union of Concerned Scientists. “The companies that do best in our analysis continually strive not only to sell the greenest vehicles, but also to green their best-sellers.”

Honda’s corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) was increased by 1 mpg for the model year 2009, which is a 3.3 percent increase over the previous model year, and 9.8 percent higher than the MY2009 industry average, as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Honda has also advanced the fuel economy and emissions performance of its U.S. automobile fleet by introducing the Insight, the world’s most affordable hybrid, and the CR-Z, the world’s first production sport hybrid coup.





 

