IBC Solar Energy signs two solar parks in Hungary

IBC Solar Energy, the international project division of IBC SOLAR AG, has signed contracts for two megawatt solar parks in Hungary.

IBC Solar, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is responsible for the planning as well as component procurement and construction (EPC – Engineering, Procurement and Construction) of the solar parks, which are scheduled to start construction this spring and be completed by autumn.

The signing of the contract with MET Group marks the start of the construction of two new solar parks in the municipalities of Gerjen and Söjtör.

With a capacity of 51 MWp, the solar park in Gerjen will produce approximately 66.400MWh of electricity per year, while the solar park in Söjtör, with a nominal capacity of 45MWp, will generate around 57.700MWh in future. Together, this corresponds to the estimated annual electricity consumption of more than 35,000 three-person households. As the main contractor, IBC Solar will provide the solar parks as ready-to-use projects.

Renewable energies account for an increasing share of Hungary's energy supply since 2020, and photovoltaics is gaining importance in the country. "We are very pleased to be part of this market development and to continue our strategic partnership with MET Group," said Eric Herrmann, EPC Program Manager at IBC Solar Energy. "Photovoltaics is one of the key technologies of the energy transition and has the potential to become the leading energy source of the 21st century."

The new solar parks build on a previous partnership which saw a park with a nominal capacity of 43MWp built in the Kabai municipality (pictured).

Headquartered in Germany, the group is represented by subsidiaries and business partners in more than 30 countries, allowing it to be one of the leading solar PV developers worldwide.

