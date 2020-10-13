JA Solar supplies modules for first floating PV plants

JA Solar continues to expand on land and water, recently supplying all PV modules for Spain's first grid-connected floating solar plant in the Sierra Brava reservoir in the Extremadura region and connecting a 10MW floating PV project in Malaysia's Selangor state.

The 1.1MW Spanish project adopts JA Solar mono-facial and bifacial modules which are installed in various orientation and inclination angles using different floating systems.

Compared with the traditional ground-mounted PV plant, a floating solar plant can reduce land resources required, while the water helps to restrain the rise of surface temperature of modules and enhance power generation. With these advantages, floating PV plants have gradually attracted more attention from investors and EPCs on a global scale.

To protect kestrels, two floating 'islands' and nest boxes have been installed while the living conditions of birds and fish will be monitored to understand the impact of PV plant operations on the surrounding creatures and provide a reference for the operation and maintenance of floating solar plants.

JA Solar double-glass modules were selected for Malaysia's first floating PV plant, as they have excellent weather resistance performance, and can maintain stable energy yield under high temperature and high humidity to effectively raise customers' profits.

Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "With the continuous development of the clean energy industry, PV power generation is being applied more widely. A floating PV plant reduces the impact of land resource constraints, and is complementary to applications such as ground-mounted PV plant and rooftop PV system. JA Solar has been committed to the development and application of high-efficiency PV products, and we are willing to strengthen cooperation with global partners to explore various ways of promoting PV energy development and utilization, to bring the renewable energy to more people."

A 70MW ground-mounted power plant in Australia's New South Wales is pictured.