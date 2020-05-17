Japanese solar car wins international race

A solar car from Japan has won the 2009 Global Green Challenge race. Facing 31 competitors from 16 countries, the Tokai Challenger covered nearly 1,860 miles in four days across the Australian Outback - using only the sun's power - and crossed the finish line at 3:39 p.m. local time on Wednesday. The Tokai University team reported the run was smooth overall with just one flat tire at 100 miles left on the course.

Tokai Challenger is covered with 6m2 of solar panels and was fourth in qualifying for the Global Green Challenge with an average speed of 50.87 mph, but it secured the lead on day one and went on to break the winning streak of the Dutch Nuon team, which had four consecutive wins.

The Global Green Challenge (formerly known as the World Solar Challenge) has been held every two years since 1987 to showcase the latest advances in hybrid, electric, solar, low emission and alternative energy vehicles. Japan's last win was 1993 with the Honda Dream.

