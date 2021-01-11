Johnson Matthey to supply fuel cell components to SFC Energy

Johnson Matthey (JM), the British multinational speciality chemicals and sustainable technologies company, has won a new multi-million-pound agreement to provide 400,000 Direct Methanol MEA fuel cell components to SFC Energy (SFC), a global leader of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions.

JM said the agreement, running for more than three years, will start in February. Additionally, both partners will sign a joint development agreement to further deepen their collaboration – within the framework of the development partnership, both companies want to combine their complementary know how, as well as their respective technology expertise, so once processes are standardised and set up more efficiently, resource consumption is significantly reduced.

“JM is delighted to build further on our strong collaborative relationship with SFC. The mobile solutions SFC offer provide another vital route to decarbonisation as together we continue to deliver on our vision for a cleaner, healthier world,” says Jo Godden, Managing Director, New Markets and Fuel Cells, Johnson Matthey.

JM has been working with SFC for almost 20 years with the goal of creating versatile fuel cell solutions. As societies move to reduce carbon emissions – one of the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally, fuel cells are playing an increasingly important part, Godden adds.

Fuel cells use clean or low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and methanol, to generate power and produce few or no harmful emissions. They are ideally suited for heavy duty, mobile, continuous, and high usage applications such as the ones provided by SFC, the statement continues.

“We have been working together with Johnson Matthey for almost 20 years. Through our combined expertise we will further enhance the performance of our product family and increase our contribution to a greener energy supply," says Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC.

SFC’s customers’ applications equipment needs to operate reliably and quietly around the clock, in an eco-friendly way – replacing conventional diesel generators, he explains, adding that they are often used in more discreet applications such as cameras, measuring devices, sensors, data recording systems or remote-control installations.

"SFC’s fuel cells provide virtually noiseless and emissions-free electricity for days on end without any intervention from the user."

Typical applications for SFC Energy fuel cells technology are either back-up or off-grid power sources and operate as hybrid systems in combination with batteries and solar. They provide clean and efficient energy in a wide range of applications such as: