Kedco makes debut on AIM

Kedco has raised €16 million in funding since it was established in 2005, and is now backed by Farmer Business Developments which acquired a 25 percent stake in the company earlier this year.



The stock admission price has been set at 17.5 cents per share.



Located in Cork, Kedco specialises in providing electrical power from sustainable fuel sources throughout the UK and Ireland.



CEO Donal Buckley said the company's presence on the AIM would raise its profile among new and existing customers, enhancing revenue generating opportunities.



"Our AIM listing will also give us access to international capital markets which will provide additional support as we look to build and expand our business," he added.

