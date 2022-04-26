London reaches 5,000 electric TX taxi sales

London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has chalked up the 5,000th sale of its electric TX taxi in London.

Following its launch in 2018, more than a third of licensed black taxis in London now drive the TX model - which has prevented 109,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The TX features a lightweight aluminium body and benefits from LEVC’s eCity range extender powertrain, which enables the taxi to travel in full electric mode for up 64 miles.

It has a total range of 318 miles and reduces NOx emissions by 99.5 per cent.

The vehicle can seat six passengers and includes a fully integrated wheelchair ramp and a swivel seat, enabling the TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair – the only taxi of its kind to do so.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, said the 5,000th sale in London is a major landmark for the business and March saw "record global sales" for both the TX and VN5 van.

Since 2014, parent company Geely has invested more than £500mn in LEVC, creating a modern R&D centre and factory in Ansty, Coventry, where the TX taxi is built alongside the VN5.

Another destination marking the 5,000 milestone is Korea, where more taxi drivers are increasingly opting for EVs with better driving range, according to the Korea Herald.

As part of its efforts to accelerate fossil-free living, Vattenfall is testing wireless induction charging on taxis in Gothenburg.

The tests will assess how a fleet of taxis can be charged wirelessly, with payments taken electronically. Taking place at two locations in the Swedish city, the charging starts automatically when a compatible vehicle parks over a charging pad embedded in the street (click here).