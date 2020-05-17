Article
Renewable Energy

Marine Current Turbines to deploy UK's first commercial t...

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Marine Current Turbines (MCT) plans to deploy the UK's first commercial tidal energy farm in the next two years, thanks to &pound;3.5m raised in a new r...

Marine Current Turbines (MCT) plans to deploy the UK's first commercial tidal energy farm in the next two years, thanks to £3.5m raised in a new round of funding.
MCT had been searching for investments to move forward with commercial deployment of its SeaGen technology and received support from the Carbon Trust, Bank Invest, EDF Energy, High Tide and a group of private investors, the company reports.
MCT's trial tidal energy farm in Northern Ireland's Strangford Lough has successfully delivered more than 350MW hours of power to the Irish grid during its six-month operation. The energy provider plans to install seven 1.5MW machines off the coast of Anglesey, North Wales in 2011.

