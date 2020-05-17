Article
Renewable Energy

MCS.Software for Suzlon next-gen wind turbine blades

By Admin
May 17, 2020
MCS.Software Corporation, a leader in multidiscipline simulation solutions for accelerating product innovation, has been chosen by Suzlon Blade Technology for the design of next-generation wind turbine blades.

Suzlon’s primary focus is on taking the reliability and quality its turbine blades have always been well-known for, to an even higher level. To accomplish this goal, the company is focusing its product development on composites engineering and simulation. The company has selected the EALU token solution developed by MSC.Software. With this flexible licensing system engineers can access and run a full range of MSC's computer-aided engineering (CAE) solutions. Suzlon is focusing on an "end-to-end" CAE application for modeling and analysis.

"We have chosen to use the token solution from MSC.Software as this will provide us with a multidisciplinary state-of-the-art simulation environment and tool set, enabling Suzlon Blade Technology to develop its next generation of blades quickly and reliably," says Flemming Mortensen, Senior Project Manager at Suzlon. "We need to set new standards for future development. We consider the MSC.Software tools to be the best-in-class solution, especially related to simulation of advanced composites products. During the evaluation we received excellent support from the local MSC.Software Reseller, Idé-Pro Engineering Software. We are confident this support will continue in the coming period."

Kais Bouchiba, Senior Vice President Europe at MSC.Software, adds, "MSC.Software is excited that one of the world's leading wind turbine manufacturers has chosen our comprehensive software solution as the foundation for advanced modeling and simulation of wind turbine blades."

Suzlon's goal is to adopt many of the same simulation processes that are successfully used in the aerospace industry. The MSC.Software solutions will initially be deployed at Suzlon's European headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark.




 

