Monta teams up with Yesss Electrical on UK EV installations

EV charging platform Monta and electrical wholesaler YESSS Electrical have teamed up to streamline EV installations for installers across the UK.

YESSS will recommend Monta to their base of over 1,500 installers as the charge point management platform of choice.

The two companies say that until now, managing charge points and finding recurring revenue streams has been challenging for UK charge point installers.

“As EV sales increase in the UK, so does the demand for charge point installations” said Alok Dubey, UK Country Manager at Monta.

“We know that the UK has a strong workforce of charge point installers who just need an easy platform to manage installations and provide ongoing services to their customers. By working with YESSS Electrical we hope to reach more installers and help speed up the installation process."



Mike Gadd, Head of EV and Energy at YESSS Electrical, said it has noted a marked change in the EV market over the past year.

"Whilst quality, feature rich, reliable hardware is still crucial the software proposition behind it has become even more pivotal," he said.

The deal enables a greater degree of future-proofing and flexibility by enabling the unification of different EV hardware solutions under one software banner, he added.

Based in West Yorkshire, YESSS Electrical provide a range of wholesale electrical goods online and via 95 branches across the UK.

Available as a web-based app, Monta connects business owners with manufacturers and installers to help provide EV charge points. Manufacturers can use the app to find businesses interested in installing charge points, while business owners can track energy consumption, usage, and costs in real-time.

The UK is already behind the target to have 1,170 charge points per 100km of road by 2030, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders predicting that more than 700 EV charge points per day will be needed to meet this target – far more than the current run rate of 42 per day.

Dubey acknowledges it is a 'classic chicken and egg' scenario as without EV adoption ramping up, it’s pointless to pump money into building large scale EV charge point infrastructure that simply isn’t going to get used.

"We need to get smarter about how we use the existing EV charge points before we start demanding more of them," he said.

"As EV adoption increases we can focus on the growth of charge point infrastructure and develop it at the same time."

UK car sales jumped 28% in January 2022, the biggest rebound in seven months thanks to rising demand for battery-powered vehicles.

