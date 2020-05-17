Article
Renewable Energy

New York Greenest City in Nation

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
San Francisco is often one of the first cities that comes to mind when thinking of green living - but New Yorkers have put that so...

San Francisco is often one of the first cities that comes to mind when thinking of “green” living – but New Yorkers have put that southern California hippie town to shame with this latest development. The Big Apple’s most iconic figure, the Empire State Building, has been named the largest purchaser of renewable energy when it announced its partnership with the Green Mountain Energy Company.

King Kong’s former resting place recently brokered a two year deal with the carbon offset retailer and recent NRG Energy of New Jersey acquisition, eventually giving the building 55 million kilowatt-hours worth of renewable energy annually. That’s like shutting off New Yorker’s lights for an entire week or reducing the number of annual cab rides by 40 million – both of which would ignite rage in every New Yorker from Manhattan to the Bronx. Renovations on the 80 year old building have been ongoing for about a year and plan to reduce the annual energy consumption by 38 percent, or $4.4 million.

“It was a natural fit for us to combine 100 percent clean energy with our nearly completed, ground breaking energy efficiency retrofit work,” Anthony E. Malkin, president of Malkin Holdings, said. “Clean energy and our nearly 40 percent reduced consumption of watts and BTUs gives us a competitive advantage in attracting the best credit tenants at the best rents. Our program of innovation at the Empire State Building shows simple, replicable, non-proprietary steps for other landlords to follow to be more energy efficient, cleaner and greener.”

Source: Green Mountain Energy 





 

new-york-greenest-city-nation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy