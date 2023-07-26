Having the ability to send wind energy projects offshore is not only a crucial step in gaining more gigawatts, but makes use of a very productive environment. More importantly, as countries future-proof their operations—as a result of the current war between Russia and Ukraine—renewable energy solutions are coming thick and fast to build more resilience in the energy sector.

To maintain this growth, offshore wind must be joined to land and Nexans is a major player in electrification with its sights set on a more sustainable energy sector.

The company is responsible for delivering energy to the mainland as it provides cable-laying services to link offshore wind projects to the areas where electricity is needed.

Nexans is currently expanding its efforts to do so with a third cable laying vessel, which is a strategic decision to keep up with the demand for renewable energy links across Europe and the US. While these countries have witnessed exponential growth in green energy, there remains a backlog of projects.

These markets were strengthened by a contract with TenneT, amounting to €1.7bn, and a €1.43bn contract for the EuroAsia Interconnector project.

A more efficient delivery of undersea cabling

Recognising the demand for its services, Nexans is bringing its third boat into the fold, which leverages cutting-edge technology that is more advanced than its flagship vessel. Known as the Aurora, the new design equips the boat with three turntables with a 13,500-tonne load capacity to hold a significant amount of heavy cabling for subsea applications.

“This new vessel will be the most technologically advanced cable layer ever deployed. Fitted with a range of high-tech cable installation and burial equipment, it will enhance the capabilities of our subsea cable operations to tackle projects on an unprecedented scale,” says Vincent Dessale, Chief Operations Officer and Senior EVP at Nexans.

“This new strategic asset will support the Group’s long-term growth, consolidating its leadership in the interconnection and offshore markets. It perfectly embodies Nexan’s strategy to electrify the future, and its innovative features illustrate our ever-increasing commitment to meeting our partners’ needs.”

The Aurora is also fitted with jetting and ploughing tools that will allow the vessel to lay four cables simultaneously, depending on the customers’ requirements. With the vessel expected to be delivered to the company in 2026, it will play a major role in developing large-scale energy projects at sea.

