Nissan LEAF Best Electric in Market

We have talked about the Tesla Roadster, and the future of the hybrid, but there is no better electric car than the Nissan LEAF, reports Ward. The 100 percent electric, zero-emission vehicle was recently named one of “10 Best Engines” for 2011 by Ward’s, the first time in the magazine’s 17 year history that the list named an electric vehicle.

It might not be anything for write home about, but the Nissan LEAF has continued to get praise from all corners of the market – in November, just a month before the vehicle was released, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved its fuel economy label for the vehicle, naming in best in midsize vehicle class and best for the environment.

"We engineered Nissan LEAF to have drive characteristics that would impress drivers, whether you're comparing it with other electric vehicles or those powered by internal combustion engines," said Carlos Tavares, Chairman, Nissan Americas. "The inclusion of Nissan LEAF in Ward's '10 Best Engines' demonstrates that the Nissan LEAF can compete with all top vehicles, no matter the propulsion system."

The Nissan LEAF features a high-response 80kW AC synchronous motor with a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery made at the Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC). Developed by Nissan, the vehicle was manufactured through a joint-venture of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd and NEC Corporation, with its location in Zama, Japan. The Nissan motor and inverter concept generates 107 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque.

Only select markets will see sales of the Nissan LEAF this year, with production nationwide by 2012.
 

