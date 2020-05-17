ontario-government-creates-more-local-clean-energy-jobs



In support of Ontario’s five-year Open Ontario Plan for strengthening the local economy and generating clean energy, a project to develop the province’s first major hydroelectric plant in 40 years is in the works. The project will supply clean power to residents, as well as create up to 800 construction jobs.



Currently, the Ontario Power Generation (OPG) Lower Mattagami River Hydroelectric Project is being developed, with 300 people already on site. The project is expected to take approximately five years to complete, and will add around 440 megawatts of clean, renewable power to the province’s energy supply. Upon completion, the project will generate enough electricity each year to power over 300,000 homes—close to double the population of Greater Sudbury.



"Creating new economic opportunities for Northern families and Aboriginal communities is an important part of our Open Ontario plan. The Lower Mattagami River Hydroelectric Project will be a huge boost for the North and will provide clean, reliable and cost-effective power to our families and businesses throughout Ontario," said Brad Duguid, Minister of Energy.



"It's very exciting to see the Lower Mattagami Project underway as it will create renewable energy that's available when people need it. The project also builds on the legacy and contributions of publicly-owned power in Ontario. "We're especially proud to have the Moose Cree First Nation as our partners as it marks a new way of doing business in the north," said Tom Mitchell, OPG President and CEO.



"The Moose Cree First Nation's partnership with Ontario Power Generation on the Lower Mattagami Project is the way of the future. The people of Ontario will benefit from secure, green, healthy, and abundant power to fuel our economies and light and warm our homes," said Chief Norman Hardisty, Moose Cree First Nation.













