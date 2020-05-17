Article
Renewable Energy

Ontario's Solar Market Boom

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
This may come as a surprise, but the Canadian province of Ontario ranked second in solar photovoltaic (PV) installed capacity in North America in 2010...

This may come as a surprise, but the Canadian province of Ontario ranked second in solar photovoltaic (PV) installed capacity in North America in 2010, trailing only California.  With 220 MW installed in 2010 alone, the province is heading for a “bright” renewable energy future.  But this hasn’t occurred by chance, and is the result of two very significant factors: a high feed-in tariff and generous investment incentives.

Catharine Gerhard, business development officer with Canada’s Technology Triangle Inc., says, “The rapid growth in solar is a direct result of Ontario’s Green Energy Act, which offered the first feed-in tariff program in North America, modeled after the German system.  Solar panel installation owners are offered monetary incentives of 40-80 cents per kilowatt-hour.”

She adds, “Ontario also has some of the most generous research and development incentives for solar in the world, beat out only by Brazil.  This is especially true if you partner with a University or research institution, where every dollar invested will return five dollars back to the investor through both tax breaks and market return on investment.”

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES ON THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Beyond Solar Panels: 6 Types of Solar Power Plants

Largest Distributed Solar Project in the World

Groundbreaking at the World's Biggest Solar Power Plant

Gerhard claims that by 2012, Ontario will have an installed capacity of 600 MW.  The province already boasts the largest solar PV farm in the world, an 80 MW 1.3-million panel installation forged in collaboration between First Solar and Enbridge Inc.   

“Ontario is very attractive to solar investment right now, because of corporate tax rates, a wide labor and talent pool and the Green Energy initiatives,” Gerhard adds.  “Yet, we are a very early market that’s only been around for about two years.” 

Ontario’s solar growth is unprecedented, and will soon have the region competing internationally with solar giants like Germany.  Canada’s Technology Triangle Inc.  represents 10 key urban communities throughout Ontario and is the Waterloo region’s investment attraction organization.  Ontario attracted over $1 billion in private investment in solar energy in 2010

EnergySolarPowerfeed-in tariff
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy