Optilan wins Seagreen security and telecoms contract

Optilan has been contracted to supply telecomms and security services for the £3 billion Seagreen Wind Farm project.



It will supply telecoms services, including the provision of integrated telecoms and CCTV solutions, for both the offshore and onshore elements of the wind farm project. The contract was awarded by Linxon, the joint venture between ABB and SNC-Lavalin, which are supporting Petrofac on the delivery of substations for the project.



The Seagreen offshore wind farm is situated approximately 90kms from the Angus coastline, in Scotland's outer Firth of Forth. On completion, the site will become one of the largest operating wind farms, with approximately 114 wind turbines.



Bill Bayliss, CEO of Optilan, said the project was won by its teams in the UK and Middle East. "Winning the tender boosts our engineering portfolio and allows us to showcase our ‘green’ capabilities once more," he said.

"As the world begins to ‘open up’ again this year, we hope to build on our recent successes. Renewable energy, as with all nascent technologies, brings with it challenges and evolving security risks that need to be addressed from the outset. We’re perfectly placed to help the industry combat and overcome these.”



With over 20 years’ experience in transmission and distribution in the UK, Optilan will bring in-depth knowledge and understanding of onshore substation design to this high-profile offshore wind project. Optilan is a global company with renowned expertise in delivering large scale projects in sectors such as energy, telecommunications, rail, pipeline monitoring systems and critical national infrastructure.



The offshore wind industry will be integral to the UK’s energy system by 2030, with the UK planning to generate 40GW from offshore wind farms within 10 years.

Optilan opened its Mumbai office in January, which aims to serve as an engineering hub for India and springboard for future growth in South Asia and the Middle East (click here).