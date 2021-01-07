Peninsula Clean Energy procures California wind projects

Peninsula Clean Energy has agreed to procure 245MW of power from three California wind projects to supplement its growing portfolio of solar generation and achieve its goal of providing reliable emission-free power by 2025.

In a statement, the company says that the additional wind generation will bring it closer to meeting its goal of providing 24/7 renewable-only generation within four years. The acquisition will supplement solar generation – including supply from the newly commissioned 200MW Wright Solar and 100MW Mustang Two Whirlaway projects – particularly during colder months and other times when solar power has traditionally waned.

“In order to hit our 100 percent renewable goal we will need some significant contributions from wind energy,” Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Jan Pepper says. “We are particularly gratified to have longer-term commitments in a highly competitive market for wind energy projects that will help us further push the envelope in giving our customers clean and affordable power.”

“We are pleased to work with Peninsula Clean energy to bring additional low-cost, renewable energy to its customers and economic growth to California,” adds Matt Handel, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources.

“Once construction on this upgrade is completed, our project partners will enjoy an improved wind project that is more efficient and produces cost-effective energy.”

The three contracts Peninsula Clean Energy has signed include:

Shiloh I: A seven-year extension, through 2030, of an existing 150-MW wind project in Solano County with Avangrid Renewables. The current five-year term ends in December 2023.

A seven-year extension, through 2030, of an existing 150-MW wind project in Solano County with Avangrid Renewables. The current five-year term ends in December 2023. Voyager II: Eight years, through 2028, with Shell Energy North America (US), L.P., for half of the capacity and renewable energy generated by the existing 130-MW wind project near Mojave, CA.

Eight years, through 2028, with Shell Energy North America (US), L.P., for half of the capacity and renewable energy generated by the existing 130-MW wind project near Mojave, CA. Sky River: Half of the expected 60MW generated for 20 years from this project being repowered by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources near Bakersfield in Kern County, CA. The project, which will repower an existing facility by replacing 157 existing turbines with 11 new turbines for Peninsula Clean Energy’s portion, is expected to be operational by September 2021.

Peninsula Clean Energy is a Community Choice Aggregation agency and the official electricity provider for San Mateo County. Founded in 2016, the company’s mission is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the county. It currently serves 295,000 customers, providing more than 3,500GW hours annually of electricity.