Pensana breaks ground on offshore wind-powered metals hub

Pensana has broken ground at its Saltend hub which it claims will be the world's first rare earth processing facility powered by offshore wind.

The development, located in the Humber Freeport in Hull, will produce key components for electric vehicle and offshore wind original equipment manufacturers with low-embedded carbon.

Pensana’s project was endorsed by the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, who was present at the ground-breaking ceremony.

Following a 12-month construction period, the $195m plant is targeting production late 2023, before ramping up to full capacity in 2024.

The company aims to produce 12,500 tonnes of separated rare earths, including 4,500 tonnes of the critically important magnet metal rare earths, which represent over 5% of world supply.

Saltend will employ over 450 people during the 12 month construction phase and will create 125 long term, high value jobs, demonstrating ‘levelling up’ in action.

Connecting offshore wind to hub

Pensana recently signed a letter of intent securing private wire connection to battery storage operated by Yorkshire Energy Park under which it will have access to 4MW rising to 10MW of low carbon electricity for 10 years.



Pensana will use the low-cost and resilient supply of low-carbon electricity to power the Saltend separation facility and then later to power the conversion of NdPr Oxide into magnet metal, making it the first in the world to use offshore wind to produce ultra-low carbon magnet metal.



The Yorkshire Energy Park will include up to 200MW of battery storage and is located adjacent to Pensana’s site within the Saltend Chemicals Park. The £200m next-generation energy facility will connect 7GW of offshore wind to industrial consumers via large-scale batteries. The closest wind farm is the RWE-operated Humber Gateway located 32 kilometres from Saltend.

