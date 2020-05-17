Article
Renewable Energy

Petra Solar: Selects Flextronics for global expansion

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Petra Solar has announced that Flextronics will construct Petra Solar’s SunWave™ smart energy modules for distribution worldwide. Petra Solar is a clean tech company, linking together smart grid and solar. Flextronics is a leader in global electronics manufacturing.

Through the partnership, Petra Solar will gain the capability of deliver its SunWave pole-mounted solar energy systems to international customers. The Company would then gain the scalability and flexibility to meet the increasing demand for its SunWave product, and grow into the global marketplace. In addition, jobs will be created locally to its customers through manufacturing services offered by Flextronics.

“We are happy to partner with Petra Solar to help them meet the expanding market for intelligent solar energy,” stated E.C. Sykes, President of Flextronics Industrial. “As the leading clean tech manufacturing solutions provider, we believe the partnership is a natural fit and applaud the leadership and innovation in developing the SunWave, which combines distributed solar generation and smart-grid technology.”

"As Petra Solar continues to expand locally and around the world, it is important to partner with leaders in the industry to further enable us to continue developing our products with the highest levels of quality and reliability,” commented Dr. Shihab Kuran, Founder, President and CEO of Petra Solar. "Flextronics’ global reach and well-deserved reputation for market leading clean tech manufacturing solutions that provide compelling value and scale reaffirm our decision that the Flextronics-Petra Solar collaboration will contribute to the rapid deployment of our products globally and in the United States, and that the collaboration will lead to the creation of many green jobs."





 

