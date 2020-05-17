PowerTrekk Portable Fuel Cell Provides Energy on the Go

Finally someone put an electrolyzer and a fuel cell together in a compact unit that fits in a backpack or briefcase!! People, hydrogen is, without a doubt, the best form of energy out there. All you do is split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen via a simple and inexpensive device called an electrolyzer. Then you pump the hydrogen into a fuel cell (not quite as inexpensive just yet) to create electricity. The waste products are chemically pure oxygen and water, which you can put right back into the system!!



Of course a Swedish company is responsible for this new portable hydrogen device. They’re called “PowerTrekk,” sharing their company name with the device itself. It seems the Swedes are second-to-none at making small convenient items to meet consumers’ needs (yes, I’m making an ‘Ikea’ reference).



PowerTrekk is a sleek-looking compact plastic unit that you just add water to, plug your phone, laptop, or other electronic device into, and voila, you have an instant charge! It seems so easy that there must be a catch, right? Well, it must be in the price, which is apparently a bit of a mystery at this point in the product’s unveiling. Nonetheless, I want one, and I hope PowerTrekk reads this article and sends me a freebee to test out for them.



As someone whose sole responsibility is to report on energy and its future on this planet, I’m placing my bets on hydrogen. What are three things crucial for human survival at this day in age? Energy, clean water and clean oxygen. Guess what? Hydrogen energy provides all of those things! It’s a win-win. Now if people would just get over this silly little myth about it being too dangerous-because its no worse than the natural gas that already runs through your home-we could get the ball rolling on a serious worldwide hydrogen makeover. We can solve our energy and water crisis, and even have fresh oxygen on hand for when we’re finished completely polluting the air with carbon emissions! All ranting aside, this is a REAL solution, and companies like PowerTrekk are going to be the billion dollar winners of tomorrow. Mark my word.



Source: PowerTrekk

