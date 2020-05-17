Princeton Power: Commercial hydro conversion system



Princeton Power Systems (PPS), a manufacturer of advanced power conversion products and alternative energy systems, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science. The project will involve the development of an advanced power conversion system, to be used in commercial tidal, wave and related hydropower applications.



A patented AC-link™ developed by PPS will enable a high-powered (1.5 megawatt) converter design and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor switches to allow for a significantly higher power density and direct connection to 12 kV or higher power lines without the use of a transformer. Space and logistic requirements for the power electronics in tidal, wave and other hydropower systems will be drastically reduced. The converter is also expected to increase the efficiency of transmitting power onshore and interconnecting with the utility grid. This system will minimize costs of ocean and hydropower sources, and make them more efficient and more compatible with the existing electric grid.



Darren Hammell, Executive Vice President of Business Development, said, “We are excited to expand the use of our technologies to the rapidly growing sector of grid-connected hydropower applications. Our history of providing rugged components for Navy applications will ensure that our designs can endure the unique environmental requirements of these systems.”



Wave, tidal and other hydropower generations systems provide a clean generation source that does not pollute the environment like other non-renewable power plants. PPS has patented electronics to deliver reliable and cost-effective solutions to convert electric power cleanly and efficiently.













