Proserv Controls takes cable subsea skills to offshore wind

Proserv Controls has secured a contract from DEME Offshore for the first two phases (A and B) of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will be the largest offshore windfarm globally when completed.

Proserv said that it will harness its new, disruptive ECG holistic cable monitoring system to deliver this project. The system has been initiated by Proserv with critical support from partner Synaptec, a power system monitoring expert.

The ECG system represents a step-change in traditional monitoring methods, offering comprehensive visibility across cable assets. By adopting an integrated and scalable approach, the system provides real-time analysis with insights through an intuitive user interface.

By using intelligence from all data across an asset, the system is capable of enabling proactive and predictive decision-making, improved utilisation of resources and reduced operational expenditure (OPEX). Proserv added that its Great Yarmouth Centre of Excellence team will be executing the full scope of supply, with both Dogger Bank A and B systems scheduled to be ready for dispatch in Q3 2022.

The scope of work for the contract will include the supply of a cable monitoring system solution for each phase, as well as integrating applicable sensor interrogator technology. The hardware will be complemented by the intuitive human-machine interface, which utilises Proserv's TIACS software suite, it added.





Paul Cook, Business Development Director – Renewables, Proserv Controls, said Dogger Bank represents one of the most important offshore wind projects under construction, so selecting its new ECG holistic cable monitoring system is a major endorsement and significant step forward in Proserv’s renewables strategy.

“We are delighted that DEME Offshore has chosen to work with us in the vital area of cable asset management and to utilise our exciting technology delivering synchronous, real-time monitoring. ECG aims to reduce cable faults and failures, optimise performance, and enable more targeted OPEX via improved visibility of asset integrity. We will continue to enhance our ECG platform and seek to develop further disruptive and compelling offerings,” he added.

Located more than 130kms off the north-west coast of England, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being delivered by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni. SSE Renewables is leading on construction and delivery while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion. Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2GW phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C.

In total the wind farm is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply 5% of the UK’s demand, equivalent to powering six million homes.

Halfdan Brustad, Vice President Dogger Bank Operations, said it looked forward to using this high-tech system to support optimising assets during the operational phase.

“With vast experience in the oil and gas sector, Proserv are now translating their subsea experience into solutions for offshore wind," he said.

Davis Larssen, CEO, Proserv Controls, added that the award from DEME Offshore is a significant win for Proserv. “Our ECG technology is a combination of our subsea heritage and expertise being brought together with our ability to innovate new solutions. It offers a real transformation in cable condition monitoring capabilities, and it is hugely pleasing to see it being implemented at such a key offshore wind project as Dogger Bank."

