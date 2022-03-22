Renewables firms 'over-reliant on shallow talent pool'

Renewables firms are over-reliant on a shallow pool of skills within the sector and risk a talent exodus to outside industries, according to the sixth annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) report from Airswift and Energy Jobline.

They surveyed 10,000 energy professionals and hiring managers in 161 countries across five industry sub-sectors: oil and gas, renewables, power, nuclear and petrochemicals.

Their research found hiring managers are more likely to seek technical skills from other green energy firms than in-house or outside, intensifying competition for limited skills within the sector.

Most professionals say renewables firms should shore up their skills to cope with a changing energy landscape by focusing on offering learning and development, retraining and mentoring for existing employees before hiring outside talent. The focus on outside hires over talent development could also threaten talent retention, with career progression the primary driver for the majority considering leaving.

The report also identified that 77% of renewables professionals would now consider leaving for another industry within three years, with technology the most popular choice. Three-quarters would consider leaving for another energy sector with oil and gas and power the most popular due to close skills overlaps. Yet more mobile workers with transferrable skills are also helping the industry with 21% of its workforce joining from other sectors within the last 18 months.

The accelerating energy transition means technical skills are now considered the most important for creating a flexible, future-proof renewable workforce and engineering is the most sought-after technical skill amongst new hires. The skills shortage is also boosting opportunities for professionals by driving up green energy salaries. Forty per cent of professionals report receiving a salary increase compared with 35 per cent last year, and 61 per cent expect a pay rise within 12 months.