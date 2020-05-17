Article
Renewable Energy

RWE Innogy takes stake in Belgium's Thornton Bank offshor...

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Germany's RWE Innogy announced on Monday that it has taken a 26.72% stake in Belgian offshore wind farm developer C-Power, which is building Thornton Ba...

Germany's RWE Innogy announced on Monday that it has taken a 26.72% stake in Belgian offshore wind farm developer C-Power, which is building Thornton Bank, Belgium's first offshore wind farm.

The renewable power giant will become the largest single shareholder in the project.

The Thornton Bank offshore wind farm is to have up to 300 MW installed capacity from 60 5-MW turbines and is expected to produce around 1 TWh/year, generating demand for about 600,000 people. The first six 5-MW turbines, the largest available on the market, are already installed, said RWE Innogy, and the remainder are to follow during four project phases to 2013, the company said in a statement.

Thornton Bank is one of the world's first wind power parks built at a depth of up to 28 metres (91.86 feet) and up to 30 km (18.6 miles) off the coast, RWE Innogy's chief executive Fritz Vahrenholt said.
 

RWE-Innogy-takes-stake-Belgium-s-Thornton-Bank-offshore-wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy