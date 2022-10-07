Article
Renewable Energy

Ryse and YEO sign JV for renewable energy projects

By Bizclik Admin
October 07, 2022
undefined mins
Agreement between Ryse & YEO will establish firm focused on wind, solar, micro-hydro & battery storage solutions for private commercial & industrial sector

Ryse Energy, the UAE-based global firm specialising in distributed renewable energy systems, has announced the signing of a joint venture agreement with YEO Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri A.Ş, the global technology and engineering company offering one-stop solutions for the power industry, to enter the UK medium and large-scale renewable energy sector.

Wind, solar, micro-hydro and battery storage solutions

Ryse Energy and YEO, with their combined renewable energy install experience of over 500 MWs and over 5,000 projects will establish a UK-based company focused on providing medium and large-scale renewable energy projects, a statement said.

The JV will provide wind, solar, micro-hydro and battery storage solutions to the private commercial and industrial sector, as well as to public sector customers with the aim of significantly reducing rising energy costs.

Renewable energy projects

Commenting on the agreement, Alistair Munro, Founder & CEO of Ryse Energy said: “Partnering with YEO is a game-changer. YEO is a medium and large-scale solar specialist with multi mega-watt projects in 25 countries across three continents and will bring a wealth of experience to the JV. 

“The new JV will be operational in the coming weeks and both Ryse and YEO will invest in the UK economy. We will be hiring a dedicated team in the UK, aiming to grow the UK’s renewable energy market through solar, wind and battery storage projects,” he added.

With the energy crisis hitting UK household budgets harder than any country in western Europe, according to analysis by the International Monetary Fund and there is widespread agreement from energy experts a faster rollout of wind and solar energy, which produce electricity that is currently about nine times cheaper than that from gas, will enable the UK to be more energy resilient, the statement continued.

The Ryse Energy and YEO JV will enable customers to take back control of their energy supply and futureproof energy costs, it added.

Commenting on the agreement, Tolunay Yildiz, Chariman & CEO of YEO concluded: “Ryse has an extensive local experience, wide market coverage and a very reputable track record in the UK market as well as many other countries across the globe. We are very pleased to be partnering with them in the UK Energy Market, where we are aiming to bring value added solutions to the energy and environmental issues.”

energyrenewable energybattery storagewind powerHydro Power
Share
Share

Featured Articles

UK Government awards £54mn in heat network funding

Funding will support the development of schemes in London, Bedfordshire and Woking that use low-carbon heat sources

Shell posts $11.5bn second quarter profit

Shell's earnings fuelled by ongoing price rises and geopolitical instability as the energy major places greater focus on natural gas investments

bp opens first electric truck fast-charging facilities

Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz has two 300kw chargers intended for electric trucks

Shell commits to developing Jackdaw gas field in North Sea

Oil & Gas

Prospex Energy raises £1.87m for Selva gas field development

Oil & Gas

Shanghai Electric Group launches low carbon business

Utilities