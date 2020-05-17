California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was awarded the 2010 Green Governor of the Year Award yesterday from Beautifuil Earth Group. The Governor was presented the award by Lex Heslin, President and CEO of Beautiful Earth Group, a leading sustainable services company.



Though he’s been criticized throughout his reign in office, Governor Schwarzenegger was the governor of choice for its unprecedented achievements within the fields of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change, among other avenues. The inaugural Green Governor of the Year Award, in the future it will be presented at the Opportunity Green conference in Los Angeles.

"Governor Schwarzenegger has worked tirelessly to protect the environment and to create sustainable solutions in California," said Heslin. "He has advanced the research and generation of clean energy light years ahead of other states. He has succeeded in the face of many challenges, and California, the United States and the planet will benefit for many years to come from his continual decision to do the right thing."



"I'm honored to be the first Governor chosen for this award," said Governor Schwarzenegger. "California is showing the world that you can protect the environment and grow the economy at the same time. We are creating a new economic foundation for the 21st Century built on clean fuel, clean energy and clean cars that is turning California into the green capital of the nation and the world, and I couldn't be more proud of these accomplishments."



Though only established in 2008, Beautiful Earth Group has already made a powerful impact on the United States’ renewable energy projects – with the construction of New York’s first solar electric charging stations and test driving the state’s first MINI E MINI Cooper’s electric zero emissions vehicle.



