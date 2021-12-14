Sembcorp plans Europe’s largest battery storage system

Sembcorp Energy UK (SEUK) has unveiled plans for an energy storage system which it claims will be the largest in Europe.

SEUK intends to construct a 360MW battery at its site at Wilton International on Teesside to support meeting the UK’s Net Zero targets, ensure the resilience of the electricity network and further foster renewables' growth.

At the Wilton International site, SEUK has available land and connections ready to enable swift instalment of the batteries, which will be built in tranches.

It currently operates 70MW of batteries, with a further 50MW due to be operational early 2022. The units can supply power and other services to the national grid in a matter of milliseconds, and such rapid response time is crucial to maintaining a secure and stable energy system that will aid the UK’s low-carbon transition.

The plans for both this battery portfolio expansion, and 300MW net zero emissions plant – Whitetail Clean Energy – announced in July, align SEUK’s growth with technologies that support a greener future. Should all these developments proceed, SEUK’s total energy portfolio would be expected to total over 1.6GW, with almost half a gigawatt being supplied by batteries.

Andy Koss, CEO of UK & Middle East, Sembcorp Industries, said now, more than ever, flexible energy sources play an increasingly important role in maintaining secure and reliable energy supplies.

"With a growing reliance on renewables, the UK energy system needs to be flexible and able to respond quickly to changes. Sembcorp Energy UK is committed to accelerating the energy transition with sustainable solutions, such as batteries. Additionally, the location of 360MW of batteries at Wilton International strengthens Teesside’s green regeneration and position as a hub of low-carbon innovation in the North East."

Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor said the news further cements Teesside’s reputation as 'ground zero for net zero'.

"This investment will add 70 cleaner, healthier and safer jobs to the thousands we are already delivering across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool as we develop the critical technologies that are needed to make the UK net zero by 2050. Since the Industrial Revolution the ingenuity of Teessiders has spearheaded the development of new technologies. The message is clear: if you want to pioneer low-carbon innovation then come to Teesside.”

Yesterday LG Energy Solution (LGES) signed an MoU with Siemens for joint collaboration in battery manufacturing, particularly the digitisation of production process. The two companies plan to take steps to promote the process of battery manufacturing intelligence at LGES production facilities worldwide.

"The future of carbon-neutral mobility requires high-performing batteries. They are at the heart of the electric vehicle market," said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens and CEO Digital Industries. "With this cooperation, we underscore Siemens' positioning as a focused technology company. Joining forces with the world's leading battery manufacturer allows us to showcase our deep domain know-how in the battery market."

Vistra recently completed Phase II construction of its Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, claiming the 100MW expansion - which now brings total capacity to 400MW/1,600MW-hours - is the largest of its kind in the world (click here).

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Energy Storage Systems, estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% according to research from Global Industry Analysts.