Sempra Generation, First Solar plan 48MW plant in Nevada

First Solar Inc. announced on Thursday it has inked a deal to build a 48 megawatt AC ground-mounted photovoltaic power plant for Sempra Generation.



The project would expand the 10MW AC power plant First Solar completed for San-Diego-based Sempra Generation in 2008, located near Boulder City, Nevada.



The facility, to be completed in 2010, will be the largest PV power plant in North America, producing a combined 58MW. The company said construction will not start on the Copper Mountain project until a utility to buy power from the plant has been set-up.



"We are pleased to have the opportunity to expand this 10MW project to 58MW--more than five times its original size, advancing our mission of providing clean, affordable solar electricity," said John Carrington, First Solar executive vice president of marketing and business development.