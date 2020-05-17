The September Issue of Energy Digital is Live!

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF ENERGY DIGITAL!

The September issue of Energy Digital is available to read exclusively online to all energy industry leaders from around the globe. This month’s issue uncovers Toyota’s more than two-decade quest for an economical hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, and the resulting Highlander FCHV-adv hydrogen-powered SUV. Energy Digital also goes in-depth to recover the facts in the Williams versus Energy Transfer bidding war to buy Southern Union’s gas pipeline assets. Finally, we’ll reveal the top 10 green products for 2011.

The September Issue Features:

Southern Union Bidding War: Williams Vs. Energy Transfer

Nickel Pig Iron: China’s Secret to Low-Cost Stainless Steel

Top 10: Green Products

About Energy Digital

Energy Digital is a leading digital media source of news and content for C-level executives focused on business and all aspects of managing the environment. Energy Digital provides information for industry specific issues such as: Renewables; Global Operations; Exploration and Production, and Green Business. Energy Digital is the industry-dedicated arm of the White Digital Media Group. Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Glen White, White Digital Media retains a diversified portfolio of websites, magazines, daily news feeds and weekly e-newsletters that leverage technology to innovatively deliver high-quality content, analytical data, and industry news.

Energy Digital and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with additional offices in Boston, Toronto, Mumbai, and Norwich, England. For more information, contact 1-760-827-7800 or visit http://www.energydigital.com.

