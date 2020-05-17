Article
Renewable Energy

Siemens to build wind turbine plant in Kansas

By Admin
May 17, 2020
German Siemens AG announced the company will build a wind turbine production facility in Kansas to meet growing demand for renewable energy in the US, the company said on Tuesday.

The facility to be built in Hutchison, Kansas will create 400 "green collar" jobs. The facility will manufacture nacelles, or the structures that house a wind turbine's generating components, including the gearbox, drive train and control electronics. The company said the factory's planned annual output will be 650 nacelles, or 1,500 megawatts.
"The United States already is and will continue to be one of the world's fastest growing wind energy markets. We are thus intensifying our commitment to this green technology to further expand our leading global position in this field," stated Peter Loscher, CEO of Siemens AG.

The facility will be the first major wind turbine equipment factory in Kansas, which is ranked third in the U.S. for its wind energy resource potential.

Siemens already has a wind turbine blade manufacturing plant in Iowa, and a wind turbine research and development center in Colorado, the company said.
 

