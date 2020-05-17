Siemens: EUR120M for Lincs Wind Farm grid connection



Siemens will officially be responsible for implementing the grid connection for the Lincs offshore wind farm. Lincs Wind Farm Ltd has placed the significant order of EUR 120 million for the Company’s services. Among other things, Siemens will contribute an offshore substation platform, including bundling the wind turbine generated power before it is transported to the mainland by a high-voltage cable. Located eight kilometres offshore of the east coast of the UK, the Lincs Wind Farm will consist of an installed capacity of 270 megawatts, and has the potential to supply green power for around 200,000 British homes. Siemens Energy will also supply 75 wind turbines for the wind farm, where construction is due to begin in late summer of 2010.



Udo Niehage, CEO of the Power Transmission Division of Siemens Energy stated: “We not only have the technology and know-how but also extensive project management experience with grid connections for offshore wind farms. In the UK, Siemens is the leading provider of integrated grid connection solutions for renewable energy, connecting 75 percent of the UK's offshore wind farms to the grid. Our current projects will provide over 2.2 gigawatts of energy to homes and businesses across the UK.”



The Siemens Environmental Portfolio includes energy-efficient grid connection of offshore wind farms. Revenue from the portfolio equalled approximately EUR 23 billion in the year 2009, resulting in Siemens becoming the largest supplier of eco-friendly technologies in the world. Within the same year, customers were able to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 210 million tons, due to Siemens’ products and solutions. The amount of emissions prevented is equivalent to the combined annual CO2 emissions of four large cities—Tokyo, Berlin, New York and London.









