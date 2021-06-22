Siemens Gamesa Supplies Onshore Wind Energy to Japan

What is sustainability without the longevity of renewable energy systems? Engineering systems and structures to last longer is a key aspect of sustainability. Siemens Gamesa is a leading renewable energy company that supports the industry with offshore and onshore wind turbines and other services. With over 20 years of experience in the wind energy sector, the company is prepared to build and operate wind farms in Japan, which have a 520MW capacity once installed and 353MW when in maintenance or operation.

Siemens Gamesa announced that it would supply 79 of its Typhon-class onshore wind turbines for Japan’s largest wind energy project. The aim will be to strengthen the position of the Dohoku wind farm cluster, which produces 339.7MW of energy, across four project areas that an independent developer, Eurus Energy, developed.

Siemens Gamesa is providing technical support for the implementation of the four wind energy projects and is expected to reach full commissioning by the end of 2023. Due to the unpredictable nature of Japan’s weather conditions, Siemens Gamesa will provide wind turbine structures that are designed to withstand the tests of Typhoons while providing the best operational performance.

"We're the first company in the industry that has developed 4.3 MW typhoon type certified onshore turbines, which also achieved site-specific Wind Farm Certificate for several Japanese projects too. Equipped with the strongest T-class turbine in the market, we are very pleased to supply this milestone giant project to capture the abundant high winds in Japan and extend our partnership with Eurus Energy over the last more than 20 years with projects both inside and outside of Japan," says Russell Cato, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa, Japan.

The company has been developing wind technology for the Asia Pacific since the 1980s and has installed over 9.41GW of onshore turbines in the region. The company also built Taiwan’s first offshore wind power plant in 2019, which amounts to a 128MW capacity.

“With deep roots in [the] Asia Pacific, Siemens Gamesa has developed a world-class manufacturing and supplier base in the region, as well as a capable and growing team on the ground for project execution and maintenance. Leveraging our strength on technology innovation, we are well-positioned to join hands with trusted partners to develop renewable energy for the sustainable growth of our society and community," says Paulo Soares, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's Onshore business unit, APAC.