SirajPower and Nakheel to deliver solar energy on 9 projects

SirajPower, the UAE-based distributed solar energy provider, has announced a partnership with master developer Nakheel to deliver nine projects across the country.

The agreements include a 3.1MWp solar rooftop for Nakheel’s The Gardens residential complex, as well as for Dragon Mart 2 and 6, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Island, International City Pavilion, Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Discovery Gardens Pavilion, and Al Furjan Pavilion South, a statement said.



As the largest and only locally owned integrated distributed solar energy provider in the region, SirajPower offers a commercial solar leasing solution for residential and retail markets. This enables large-scale entities like Nakheel to benefit from energy security and independence by paying less for their energy consumption, while simultaneously producing clean energy without an upfront investment, the statement explained.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, said: “We are delighted to share this exciting announcement as the year draws to a close. These projects represent a significant milestone for SirajPower, as the company has been one of the few companies to offer fully integrated solar projects in the residential sector in the UAE market and will continue to do so with these new projects.”



“It is an honour to be associated with Nakheel, one of the UAE's biggest developers, and to assist them with such a large-scale, multi-site project. After supporting multiple businesses within the commercial and industrial sectors to meet their ESG goals, we are excited to continue expanding our uniquely financed solar solutions to the residential and retail sectors.

“As the only locally owned solar solutions provider in the region, with the largest portfolio of 100+MWp solar assets, we are committed to developing comprehensive and innovative solutions to support the UAE’s vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” he continued.

Industry Pioneer

Since its inception in 2015 as part of Green Coast Enterprises, SirajPower has emerged as an industry leader, pioneering the concept of offering comprehensive solar financing in the region. It currently holds a distributed solar energy portfolio of +100 MWp and has over 190 facilities under operations and maintenance.

Its clients come from across several sectors and include the Lulu Group, Danube, Axiom Telecom, and Majid Al Futtaim. SirajPower has also provided commercial and industrial customers with on-grid and off-grid solar energy solutions that have enabled them to meet their sustainability targets, reduce their carbon footprint, and increase their savings at zero up-front investment, the company said.



Looking ahead, Nakheel and SirajPower's partnership will continue to develop, with a number of projects in the pipeline to achieve the UAE's vision of becoming carbon-negative by 2050. As a key player in the energy transition, SirajPower has been able to prove its proficiency by successfully financing, installing, commissioning, maintaining, and operating many commercial and industrial solar projects, such as Al Khail Heights and Mirdif Villas.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, concluded: “We are pleased to be joining forces with a reputable partner like SirajPower, who has a strong track record of delivering fully integrated, comprehensive, and innovative solar solutions. This new partnership is an excellent step towards achieving our clean energy goals and we look forward to expanding it further in the future.”