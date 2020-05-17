Solaire Generation: Largest solar parking lot project



Solaire Generation, a leader in designing, manufacturing and installing elevated solar photovoltaic structures for parking lots, has been awarded the project of supplying solar parking canopies for one of the largest solar power installations at a single commercial site in the U.S. The project, which is scheduled to be complete by early 2011, will generate 4.1 megawatts of power, and is being constructed at a Fortune 100 corporate office campus in central New Jersey.



The Solaire Parking Canopies™ are designed to support more than 11,350 high-efficiency solar panels, and will cover approximately 1,350 parking spaces. Upon completion of the project, a total of 1.1 miles of canopies, which consist of a patented dual incline design, are to support a PV solar power system, which provides electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 320 U.S. households.



"We're thrilled to be part of such an important, large-scale project," stated Laurence Mackler, CEO of Solaire Generation. "The solar potential of commercial parking lots is enormous and we look forward to helping more organizations take advantage of this form or renewable energy."



The Solaire Parking Canopy™ is the only commercial parking canopy currently installed that offers an integrated decking and gutter system to protect people and cars from snow and ice. The system is also the only one of its kind to protect the wiring and panels from unauthorized access. Snow and rainwater accumulated by the canopies will be able to be recycled for the purpose of irrigation and other grey water uses. Solaire anticipates building canopies that support a minimum of 5 megawatts of installed capacity by the end of 2010.









