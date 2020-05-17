Solar Energy Trendsetters with Iberdrola Renewables

Residents in Pinal County, Arizona and Alamosa, Colorado are potentially one of the trendiest areas in the nation. And it doesn’t have anything to do with fashion, or celebrity power…but renewable energy.



Salt River Project in Arizona and Iberdrola Renewables partnered to buy 20 megawatts of solar photovoltaic energy in the region from Copper Crossing Solar Ranch.

The 25 year power agreement can potentially provide enough solar energy for more than 3000 Salt River Project residents, a power used from photovoltaic panels.



“From wind power to solar, our partnership with Iberdrola Renewables has resulted in thousands of SRP customers benefitting from clean, renewable energy,” SRP General Manger Richard Silverman said in a statement.



“Iberdrola Renewables is delighted to partner for the third time with SRP, this time for one of the largest utility-scale projects in Arizona,” said Martin Mugica, executive vice president of Iberdrola Renewables. “SRP has been a leader in bringing clean, renewable energy to Arizona, by purchasing the output of the first commercial-scale wind farms in the state and now with this, one of Iberdrola Renewables’ first solar projects.”



Iberdrola Renewables isn’t stopping there. The nationwide wind power project developers also announced plans for a similar sale in Colorado near Alamosa with the Public Service Company of Colorado, an Xcel Energy company. Iberdrola will purchase the company’s entire output of 30 megawatt photovoltaic with facility construction beginning before the end of next year. Announced just a day before the Arizona sale, this purchase would mark the first trial in solar power for Iberdrola.



‘This part of Colorado has been identified as one of the best locations in all of the U.S. for securing energy from the sun, and Iberdrola Renewables’ investment shows the potential for this region of our state, now and well into the future,” said Tom Imbler, vice president for Commercial Operations at Xcel Energy.



Source: Iberdrola Renewables





