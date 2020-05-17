Article
Renewable Energy

Solar System to Increase Domestic Food Security?

May 17, 2020
Under the Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) project, it is now possible to have locally grown tomatoes in northern Nevada in the middle of January. Through a partnership between Sunscience Corporation and DoubleTree Ranch, the first plantings in October in facilities in Lovelock, NV resulted in the first batch of ripe tomatoes January 29.

“It’s great to see SunScience bring a combination of technology, renewable resources and increased agriculture production to Nevada, and across the country,” said U.S. Congressmen Mark Amodei.

SSC, a Reno-based energy company, has origins in systems integration and computer science, and EMS is a hybrid solar energy system that produces thermal energy on a compact footprint. Together, controlled-environment agriculture for greenhouses was a tremendous success. The system allows for up to two additional harvests, control over greenhouse climate during winter, conservation of water usage, optimization of soil conditions for temperature, and ultimately, the ability to grow and sell vegetables off-season—locally.

Scotland's Offshore Renewable Energy Blueprint

US Bancorp Invests Hundreds of Millions in Solar

January's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

“We’re now able to launch a technology that is going to dramatically increase food production, and energy management globally. This is why we were just selected as ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by the Reno Gazette Journal,” SSC’s president Dick Kelsey told Solar Thermal Magazine.

 

 

