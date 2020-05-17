Solarfun Power: Two solar PV modules contracts in Italy



Solarfun Power Holdings Co, Ltd, a Chinese manufacturer of silicon ingots, photovoltaic (PV) cells, wafers and modules, has entered into two contract agreements for the supply of 12 megawatt PV modules in Italy. The initial contract was signed with GranSolarGhella, Srl for the supply of six megawatt solar PV modules to southern Italy. That shipment is due to be delivered in the second half of 2010. The second contract was signed with T.R.Z Tozzi Renewable Energy S.p.A for the supply of six megawatt solar PV modules to central Italy. That shipment is due to be delivered during the third quarter of 2010.



Dr. Peter Xie, President of Solarfun, stated, "We are pleased to have expanded our business in many major solar markets and have become one of the leading module suppliers in the industry. Our products are known for their high quality and reliability, and our customer service is first-class. In 2010, we have further diversified our customer base by successfully penetrating into Italy, France and the United States markets through winning projects."



"Italy is the third largest solar power generation market in Europe and we're excited to have already begun a number of installations in the country," added Andreas Liebheit, VP and Managing Director Europe, Middle East and Africa, Solarfun. "We continue winning new customers outside of Germany, entering into new markets through satisfied customer service, innovative technology and reliable quality."



Solarfun Power Holdings Ltd is focused on the delivery of high quality, reliable products at competitive process. The Company develops its monocrystalline and polycrystalline products at its internationally certified, vertically integrated manufacturing facilities.









