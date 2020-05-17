Article
Renewable Energy

SolarReserve and NV Energy enter contract for Crescent DSEP

By Admin
May 17, 2020
SolarReserve and NV Energy have joined forces on a utility-scale solar power project in Nevada that will supply enough energy to power 75,000 homes during peak hours. A California-based developer, SolarReserve has signed onto a 25-year power purchase agreement for the sale of electricity from its Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project. The 100 MW initiative is being overseen by SolarReserve's subsidiary, Tonopah Solar Energy, LLC, and when completed will produce 480,000 MW hours of renewable energy each year.

The solar energy project is unique for the use of a leading-edge molten salt system technology from United Technologies Corp. with advanced storage so that electricity is available during peak demands times whether the sun is shining or not.

