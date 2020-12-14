Article
Renewable Energy

SOLshare wins €400,000 EIT InnoEnergy investment

By Dominic Ellis
December 14, 2020
undefined mins
Latest investment takes SOLshare’s fundraising past half-way target...

EIT InnoEnergy has awarded a €100,000 cash prize plus €300,000 investment in added value services to support expansion of SOLshare’s pioneering peer-to-peer solar trading platform.

The latest investment takes SOLshare’s most recent fundraising efforts to the €1.2 million mark, against a target of €2.26 million.

SOLshare’s platform creates solar microgrids where household solar panel owners can buy and sell electricity according to their needs, while also providing their neighbours with access to electricity, often for the first time. 

During the next five years, SOLshare - currently operating 34 grids across Bangladesh and India - has ambitious plans to bring its technology to 350,000 householders and small businesses across Bangladesh, India, Sub Sharan Africa and the Pacific Islands.

In addition to expanding to new customers, SOLshare will also develop the platform to provide additional internet-based services.

Judges said SOLshare’s submission stood out because its value proposition has the potential to transform rural power markets with a large market globally. Its solution not only creates a transformative experience for end users but also represents a rather profitable business proposition for SOLshare itself. 

“This investment and award are a milestone moment for SOLshare,” Sebastian Groh, Managing Director, SOLshare said. “Our technology contributes to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, including energy for all, gender equality and climate action and every step towards our funding goal means that we can brighten even more lives.”

In a recent impact assessment, it was calculated that every €800,000 invested in SOLshare generates €3.9 million in social capital.

EIT InnoEnergy CEO Diego Pavia said SOLshare has the potential to lift thousands of families out of energy poverty in a sustainable way by simply utilizing existing infrastructure in a smarter way. "Alongside our investment, we are delighted to award SOLshare this cash prize and look forward to working collaboratively to deepen their impact."

SolarStartupFundraising
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy