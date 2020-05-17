Spain leads global solar production: report

Spain is leading the way in concentrated solar power production with the development of 25 GW of electricity production by 2020, according to a report released on Wednesday by Emerging Energy Research.



The Spanish solar industry is entering a period of growth with 22 solar projects underway for 1, 037 MW as of April 2009 and projected to come online by 2010, and another 13.9 GW announced globally through 2014, EER said in the report.



Outside of Spain, the global concentrated solar power industry is increasing with 1.2 GW of solar power currently in the construction phase and another 13.9 GW expected to be announced globally through 2014, the report said.



Solar growth in Spain is due to a Spanish Royal Decree, which outlines that 500 MW of solar energy be developed by 2010, according to the EER report, and added that Spain's solar development will be largely contingent upon the government's willingness to cultivate concentrated solar power through feed-in tariffs.