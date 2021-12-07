Strohm signs MoU with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Strohm has signed an MoU with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to explore replacing power cables with pipes and accelerating the availability of green hydrogen.

The collaboration will focus on developing hydrogen transfer solutions that improve decentralised green hydrogen concept, whereby green hydrogen is generated in each wind turbine generator and transported to shore by a subsea pipe infrastructure. In this situation, where power cables are replaced by a pipe infrastructure, storing and transferring hydrogen, Siemens Gamesa will have a technical advisory role.

Strohm designs and manufactures TCP, which is particularly suited for carrying hydrogen offshore and subsea. Produced at its plant in The Netherlands, the corrosion-resistant technology does not fatigue or suffer from issues associated with using steel pipe for hydrogen, such as embrittlement.

Manufactured in long spoolable lengths and flexible in nature, the pipe can be pulled directly into the wind turbine generator, quickly and cost effectively building an offshore wind farm infrastructure.

TCP does not require any maintenance and is suitable for over 30 years in operation, lowering the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) to a minimum and enabling the decentralized concept solution.

Siemens Gamesa has already taken significant steps in shaping the industry and developing the basis for a decentralized offshore solution, that fully integrates an electrolyzer into an offshore wind turbine, with clear benefits and value-add potential such as capex reduction, increase of system efficiency, and increase of wind farm uptime.

Martin van Onna, chief commercial officer at Strohm, said the collaboration can help understand how TCP can be the missing link in an offshore wind farm, generating green hydrogen.

"The key attributes of TCP - flexibility, no corrosion or maintenance requirements - allow for the most cost-effective infrastructure on a given wind farm. Our proven track record with TCP offshore is a pre-requisite to be considered a solution in future green hydrogen.”

Finn Daugaard Madsen, innovation manager – Power to X at Siemens Gamesa, added that it believes in the potential of green hydrogen and has been working on the decentralised concept for some years. "Strohm has supported us through several case studies, identifying the solutions that can be readily used which complement our own systems. This partnership will assist us to innovate together in an open format, accelerating the availability of green hydrogen.”

Strohm is stepping up its collaborative efforts, as it recently signed an MoU with Seanovent Engineering to work on offshore wind-to-hydrogen developments to support the green energy transition.

Another partnership has seen DORIS and and Lhyfe target offshore hydrogen production (click here). Together they plan to launch the first floating wind turbine for integration with a hydrogen production system and identify larger-scale opportunities for their solutions.

Lhyfe’s expertise in green renewable hydrogen production will be combined with DORIS’ floating wind turbine solution Nerewind. The project's budget – including R&D and the production of the first prototype, due in 2025 – will be around €60 million.