Sungrow signs liquid cooled energy storage deal with Enlight

Sungrow Power Supply Co. will supply Enlight Renewable Energy with 430MWh of its liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS) under a recently signed joint agreement.

The four-hour liquid cooled ESS is a combination of a contracted 230MWh for stage 1 and a locked 200MWh battery for stage 2.

Enlight is an Israeli-traded developer and IPP with global operation across the US, Europe and Israel, providing a total generation capacity of 2.2GWDC and total energy storage capacity of 0.5GW.

The contract is believed to be the largest ESS agreement signed to date in Israel, bolstering the country's energy transition and marking a scale-up in installations for the newly launched system.

Last year the Israeli government introduced its goal of generating 30% of its electricity needs via renewables by 2030. Solar PV is expected to contribute to most of it, corresponding to 26% of Israel's renewable electricity, indicating 12-15 GW of new PV installations in the coming decade. It is currently aiming to develop an advanced solar-plus-storage system to ensure a stable and reliable electricity grid.

The capital and operating expenses of Sungrow's ESS are reduced as a result of pre-assembly, on-site installation, and a more effective cell working environment which slows capacity loss substantially. With the modular DC/DC converter, the battery rack can be fully charged and discharged.

The system is optimised in safety performance because of its anti-leakage design and an integrated aerosol fire fighting system. Combing with the solar system, the ESS can be widely used in multiple applications, including energy shifting, ancillary service, ramp rate control and reactive power provision.

"We are excited to announce our first strategic procurement agreement in the energy storage arena via the selection of Sungrow's New ESS Li-ion Solution. We believe that the combination of Sungrow's product leadership and CATL's cell technology will provide us with the superior solution we need for our advanced solar plus battery projects, driving best-in-class plant performance," said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight Renewable Energy.

Tzvi Ben David, Country Manager of Sungrow Israel, said it was proud to be selected as the solution provider for "a landmark of installations which represents our commitments to the decarbonisation process that Israel is leading".

James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow, which has installed 182GW globally, said the advanced liquid cooled ESS technologies make it easier for customers to turn more solar energy into assets.

"Israel is the key market for Sungrow to expand the global business. The booming of renewable energy entails a broader trajectory for energy storage development. Through our efforts, we have seen an intense desire by the people and the government to continue evolving in ways to the grid parity and a cleaner future," he said.

Though a country with scarce land and natural resources, Israel attaches great importance to technology innovation. Sungrow made its first entry into the Israeli market two years ago and has built a professional local team offering responsive service. Adding the 430 MWh project to its portfolio, the company will gain over 50% of the Israeli market share in 2022.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. signed a 360MW solar modules supply agreement with Tadiran Solar, one of the major distributors in Israel's commercial market, last month.

The US Department of Energy (DOE), Israel's Ministry of Energy (MoE), and the Israel Innovation Authority have approved six clean energy projects that will receive $5.48 million funding, under the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program. The projects selected are in Advanced Vehicle Technologies, Batteries, Energy Efficiency, Storage, and Water-Energy Nexus.

BIRD Energy has funded 60 cooperative Israel-U.S. clean energy projects for a total government investment of approximately $47.5 million and approximately $62 million in funds matched by the private sector to commercialise clean energy technologies.

Israel's solar energy market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% between 2020-2025, according to Mordor Intelligence.