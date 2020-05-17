Article
Renewable Energy

Torresol Energy selects IFS for solar thermal energy

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Torresol Energy, a leading company in the concentrated solar power sector, has chosen IFS Applications to oversee the entire lifecycle of its engineering projects, in addition to maintain its solar thermal energy plants.

Torresol Energy’s goal is to evolve into the worldwide leader within the solar thermal energy industry. Each new project taken on by the company introduces new technology. The company has established solar operations throughout Southern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and the U.S. The vision for the company is to make concentrated solar power a viable, ecological and sustainable alternative to traditional power sources.

Torresol Energy is currently in the process of developing two projects, one in Cadiz and one in Seville, Spain, with cylindrical-parabolic trough collector (CTPC) technology. The company will contribute to an additional overall productive capacity of 67 megawatts and 460 gigawatts per year, which equals the average consumption of 65,000 homes. Gemasolar in Seville is the first project to be developed with a central tower system and heliostat farm technology. It is also the first commercial scale plant in the world to apply this technology.

Due to the magnitude of the planned investments, Torresol Energy sought out an ERP solution to support its projects and asset management, which will be utilized at the various Torresol Energy plants around the world.

“We have chosen IFS Applications because it supports our project-oriented business model. IFS’ customer base and experience in the utility sector is impressive, with successful implementations in several nuclear plants and the largest hydropower project in the world, Three Gorges in China,” said Manuel Fernández, CFO of Torresol Energy. “Furthermore, the fact that IFS Applications is a component-based solution was the key to why we selected IFS. The unique component technology allows it to adapt and grow with us as we expand and invest in new projects.”

The implementation of IFS Applications across Torresol Energy will be carried out in two major phases and during a period of approximately nine months.




 

