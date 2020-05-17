Article
Renewable Energy

Total Opens Solar-Powered Service Station in Lagos

By Admin
May 17, 2020
French energy giant Total opened a $1.5 million environmental-friendly solar powered service station in Lagos. This is the first of its kind in West Africa.

Total is committed to offer green energy to Africa, directs its efforts to boost zero emission of harmful green house gases, zero noise pollution and renewed energy sources. Total Nigeria said that it’s pledge is to provide renewed energy solutions that are environmentally friendly and efficient.

Momar Nguer, Senior Vice President, Total Group, said at the commissioning of the new service station,“We launched our new T-air service station concept to display our commitment to renewable energy, more investment in Nigeria and boosting economic growth and sustainable development.” He disclosed that the project is worth N250million.

The service station is part of the company’s vow to produce innovative and safe energy that are in line with international health and safety standards, he said. “It is not borne out of purely economic reasons but out of Total’s passion to make sustainable and positive impact on the lives of people in developing societies,” he added.

Total also plans to open a second solar-energy powered service station in Nigeria in Abuja, the capital city, before the end of the year.

Total Nigeria Managing Director Alexis Vovk noted that more than 80 million people lack access to electricity in Nigeria. He said that apart from the newly opened service station, Total has also undertaken various steps like investing on several creative solutions like the Awango by Total solar lamps and hybrid energy solutions for the telecommunications industry. “This year alone, we have commissioned 16 new stations with another solar-powered station in Abuja,” he was reported as saying.

The Nigerian government has initiated several reforms in the energy sector of late. Total said that with the help of its solar lamps, it seeks to provide access to lighting for 5 percent “off-the-grid” households in Nigeria in the next three years.

