Vanadium-oxide-Li-Ag battery inventor receives highest honor

May 17, 2020
Esther S. Takeuchi, Ph.D., the inventor of the vanadium-oxide-Li-Ag battery used in implantable cardiac defibrillators, has been recognized by President Barack Obama for her continued innovation in the biomedical field.
The University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences professor has been awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the highest honor awarded in the US for technological achievement. The award recognizes individuals or companies for outstanding contributions to the promotion of technology for the improvement of the economic, environmental or social well-being of the United States. Takeuchi will receive the medal from Obama at a White House ceremony to be held Oct. 7.
With a target of more than 200 million tons, Uranium Star's Green Giant Property in Madagascar has the potential of being the world's largest low-cost vanadium deposit, and could provide material for Takeuchi's patented batteries in the biomedical field, as well as for renewable energy and numerous other sectors.
