Weekly news round-up: decarbonisation & net zero objectives

Schlumberger transitions to SLB with new brand identity

Schlumberger’s new brand identity as SLB signifies focus on energy innovation and decarbonisation for a sustainable future, energy services company says

Masdar acquires UK-based BESS developer, Arlington Energy

UAE-based renewable energy giant says acquisition will allow it to expand its UK and European presence and support net-zero objectives of other countries

EIB Group supports REPowerEU Plan with €30bn financing

Package of new, targeted financing is expected to mobilise up to €115bn of new investment by 2027, contributing to ending energy dependency on Russia