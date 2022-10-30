Article
Renewable Energy
Weekly news round-up: decarbonisation & net zero objectives
October 30, 2022
Energy Digital weekly news round-up: decarbonisation, renewable energy investment & net zero objectives
Schlumberger transitions to SLB with new brand identity
Schlumberger’s new brand identity as SLB signifies focus on energy innovation and decarbonisation for a sustainable future, energy services company says
Masdar acquires UK-based BESS developer, Arlington Energy
UAE-based renewable energy giant says acquisition will allow it to expand its UK and European presence and support net-zero objectives of other countries
EIB Group supports REPowerEU Plan with €30bn financing
Package of new, targeted financing is expected to mobilise up to €115bn of new investment by 2027, contributing to ending energy dependency on Russia
